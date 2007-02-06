Alcatel-Lucent plans massive layoffs

Under a restructuring plan, Alcatel-Lucent plans to cut about 15000-20000 employees on a global basis representing more than 20 percent of its global workforce. Europe will probably take the largest hit.

In France the number of redundancies is likely to be around 9000. Alcatel-Lucent reports full year results on Friday. Analysts consider that more job cuts could be announced by chief executive Patricia Russo. According to French paper Le Figaro French workers are planning to go on strike if more job cuts will be planned.



The restructuring plan reflects the company's lousy results during the last quarter of the financial year, ending December 31, 2006.