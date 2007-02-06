Jabil rates highest for 'best people' in a survey

VentureOutsource.com has announced that EMS provider Jabil Circuit rated highest for 'best people' in its online survey taken by OEM company managerial and executive survey respondents currently outsourcing electronics product design and manufacturing.

Other electronics contract manufacturing and original design manufacturing (ODM) companies Jabil was up against for 'best people' include: Solectron, Flextronics, Compal, Foxconn, Celestica, Jabil Circuit, Benchmark Electronics, Plexus, Nam Tai Electronics, Asustek, Sanmina-SCI, Elcoteq, Wistron.