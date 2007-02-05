Simclar stormed by axed workers

During last night sacked workers were staging a sit-in after storming their factory. Approximately 30 people were involved in the protest against that their former employer Simclar shutting two plants.

One group stormed one of the factory buildings in Kilwinning, Ayrshire during a meeting at the plant, Daily Record reports.



Willie Paterson, Scottish regional secretary of Community, said "Simclar appear to have no shame about how they treat the loyal, highly skilled workforce in Ayrshire. Another storming took place in Irvine outside the second axed factory. A worker there said: "It's absolutely ridiculous we are not even getting a decent redundancy package."



evertiq reported last week that EMS-provider Simclar Group has closed two of their facilities in Scotland with the loss of 420 jobs.

