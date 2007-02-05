Note hires former TI boss

Sweden based EMS-provider Note appoints new business area manager. Mr. Anders Rigodt will be the new business area manger for Telecom at Note AB.

Anders Rigodt has earlier worked for Texas Instruments as sales manager within Telecom. He has also worked with technical sales support at TI. Before joining TI Rigodt worked within an engineering department at Ericsson. Anders Rigodt has a Master of Engineering from the Royal Technical University of Sweden.