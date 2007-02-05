Crolles2 is shrinking

The semiconductor cooperation in Crolles, near Grenoble, France is about to size down as more and more of its participants are choosing other research clusters.

Recently NXP decided to leave the cooperation to cooperate with TSMC instead. IBM and Freescale have now entered a research and development relationship but this could mean that Freescale that entered the Crolles2 cooperation in 2002 now could leave all parts of the research cooperation partly because IBM has announced that it is not interested in the Crolles2 cooperation.



ST Microelectronics and TSMC are yet determined about staying in the Crolles2 programme but even ST Microelectronics has left parts of the cooperation to work closer with other research clusters.