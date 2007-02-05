Electronics Production | February 05, 2007
Cree continues global sales channel expansion
Cree, Inc. announced the addition of four experienced sales executives to its regional US and European sales leadership.
These new sales professionals, combined with the recent announcements of multinational distribution agreements with Arrow Electronics, DigiKey and WPI, demonstrate continued progress in the expansion of Cree's sale channels for component-level products.
“One of Cree's most important initiatives is focused on creating a world-class field sales and marketing organization," notes Bob Pollock, Cree senior vice president of worldwide sales.
“We recently signed agreements with three top-tier distributors and are now engaging expert direct sales professionals to help drive Cree's growth into the developing markets for energy-efficient lighting and silicon carbide-based power devices", he added.
Pollock joined Cree from Philips Lumileds in October to spearhead Cree's sales expansion efforts.
Sales professionals now working with Cree include: Giuliano Cassataro, most recently with Tecnika Due srl, who will support southern Europe; Derek Tibbitts, who has worked as European channel manager for Agilent Technologies and Hewlett-Packard Semiconductor Products Group, will support northern Europe; Vince Feorenzo, most recently director of distribution and channels at Avago Technologies, will support the eastern United States; and Jerry Kolansky, who was most recently president of sales for flash memory maker M-Systems and had also been vice president of sales at HP and Agilent Technologies Semiconductor Products Group, will support the western United States and Canada.
