ORC Imaging introduce new semi-<br>automatic exposure machine

ORC Imaging Corporation announce they will introduce the Quasar engine Semi-Auto exposure system for fast and “cool" exposures of std PCB Solder Masks ink with high resolution and accuracy at speeds approaching or even exceeding DF and LPI materials.



The new imaging system, says ORC, addresses conventional problems with ink tackiness, long exposures, heat build up and substrate/artworks damage due to handling.