Printar opens US office

Printar Ltd. opens North American subsidiary and appoints Nachum Korman as President of Printar in North America and Europe.

Israel based manufacturer of digital printing equipment for the PCB industry, Printar Ltd., announced today the opening of a fully-owned subsidiary in North America, Printar Inc. Printar also announced the appointment of Nachum Korman as President of Printar in North America and Europe.

Located in New Jersey, Printar's new subsidiary will provide sales, service and training support for Printar's growing U.S. customer base.



Mr. Korman brings more than eighteen years of management experience in marketing, sales and operations for digital printing and related fields. Most recently, Mr. Korman was President of American operations for Nur Marcoprinters Ltd., a wide-format digital printing systems manufacturer. Previously Mr. Korman held a number of senior positions at Nur, including Vice President and then President of European operations.



“The Americas region represents a large and increasingly significant component of Printar's global business plan," commented Printar CEO Amir Noy. “Mr. Korman will be instrumental in expanding our strong base in North America and Europe and in recruiting and supporting Printar Inc. partners to generate increased demand for Printar's technology."