Cicor announce management changes

French PCB- and EMS-provider Cicor Technologies is expanding and strengthening its management team and adjusting its organizational structure to the rising demand.

In line with Cicor Technologies development plans, current CEO Robert Demuth is taking on wider strategic responsibilities. At the start of May, Lucas A. Grolimund, an experienced industrial manager, takes over responsibility for operational management as the group's new CEO.



André Bermann has been appointed new head of the EMS Division and Member of the Group Management of Cicor Technologies, Boudry. He replaces Stephan Bürgin. He has most recent worked for Swisstronics.