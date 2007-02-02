Cooperation to reduce inventories

Probe Manufacturing, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Arrow Electronics and Future Electronics to help companies reduce their inventories while improving flexibility and lead-time to deliver quality products to their customers.

"The problem facing original equipment manufacturers (OEM) is that they usually have too much inventory they cannot sell, and not enough products they can actually sell. Our partnership with Arrow Electronics and Future Electronics will improve our customer performance by maintaining inventory at its lowest value point and highest versatility," said our CEO Reza Zarif.



The most important aspect of any solution is the Bonded Inventory program. Future Electronics' "unique BIM program is the baseline for any successful inventory/materials management program. In order to support your material requirements, the material must be available to you, when you need it. Future's BIM program provides you with the assurance that material is stocked on behalf of Probe Manufacturing, Inc. as bonded material in our warehouse up to 60 days. Our BIM Control Report is supplied to you to detail and verify our commitment to supporting your inventory requirements," said Michael Saad Regional Manager e-Supply Chain Solutions for Future Electronics.



"We began implementation of our supply chain solution in July 2006. As a result of the conversion, we have already seen a reduction in our inventory levels of close to $500,000, almost a 1/3 of our total inventory. At the same time we are pulling more completed kits on-time. The program is freeing up resources in purchasing, materials management, kitting and administration. I am very excited to see the continued implementation and future success. This will fuel profitability and sales growth. Our customers are seeing immediate benefit from the program," stated John Bennett, the Company's V.P. of Finance.