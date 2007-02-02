GTK opens Scotland office

UK based connector and cable specialist GTK is expanding its sales group with the opening of a new office in Glasgow.

The office aims to support OEMs with design and local consignment stock. Scottish Sales Executive Derek Parker, in association Customer Service and Development Executive Leanne McComb will be managing the office, which has been fully operational since 2nd January 2007. GTK has also appointed Robin Birch as North/ Midlands Sales Executive.