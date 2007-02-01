Quanta plans to expand EMS business

Quanta plans to expand its EMS-business instead of their current ODM, business in the mobile handset sector.

Quanta aims to receive orders from mobile handset giants like Sony Ericsson and Nokia. Yesterday Sony Ericsson announced a very lucrative EMS contract with Foxconn and Flextronics for producing and distributing low-tech handsets in India.



Quanta also said they currently have a 30% market cap in terms of units of the global notebook shipments. The company expects global shipments of notebooks to surpass the comparable figures for desktop PCs in 2009.

