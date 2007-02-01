Elektrotryck and GPV sign agreement

Nordic Printed Circuit Board Producers Elektrotryck AB (Sweden), and GPV PCB Division A/S (Denmark), have today signed an agreement under which Elektrotryck will receive exclusive rights to market GPV's technology on the Swedish market.

This deal will help Elektrotryck to deliver larger volumes to its customers. According to Elektrotryck, GPV is a leading supplier within the European PCB market, and is therefore a compliment to Elektrotryck's existing production with a capacity for bigger and mid-size volumes as well as back-up for, small and fast-turn-around deliveries.