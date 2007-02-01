Datasensor & Fonyiton to set up JV

Italy based maker of photo electronic devices Datasensor will set up a joint venture with Hungarian EMS-provider Fonyiton. The companies now plans to build a new common plant.

The two companies formes the joint venture for the manufacturing of new products and parts. Fonyton operates with a 200-strong staff team and is a contract manufacturer to Datasensor. The join venture will be launched in April and the companies plans tol hire 75-80 employees. It may also build a new plant in scope of a green-field investment, local media reports.