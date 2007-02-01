Partminer and SAM in partnership

PartMiner has increased its global presence through its distributor, Standards and More, located in Germany and selling to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

PartMiner has entered into a reseller agreement for PartMiner's CAPSTM products with Standards and More.



"We are very excited to work with SAM in the Central European market to provide an unparalleled component management solution," remarked Michael Manley, President and COO of PartMiner.

