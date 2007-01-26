PCB | January 26, 2007
Somacis awarded by Italian Ministry<br>of University and Research
Somacis PCB Industries has been recognized as highly qualified scientific laboratory by the Italian Ministry of University and Research and admitted to the register of research laboratories.
In December 2006 the 40th national Italian Censis report was published, it reported on a mounting lack of Research and Development on a national level. "We must act immediately by putting in place political measures to promote more productive resources for research and innovation". Censis notes that Italy invests only 1.07% of its GPD in R&D, which is 0.91% less than the European average.
As for private financing of research, Italian industry spends 0.57% of its total value compared to 4.78% in Sweden, 2.55% in USA and 1.61% of the European Union.
SOMACIS pcb industries - leader brand in the production of highly technological printed circuit boards - is working against this trend.
The most recent and prestigious recognition of this contribution was awarded to SOMACIS pcb industries by the Ministry of Education, University and Research which admitted the company to the register of research laboratories.
This prestigious recognition awarded for the continual dedication of the company in the optimisation of the applied processes and the products supplied, from both the technical-qualitative point of view as well as environmentally. At the same time it also verifies the high level of technical and scientific know how acquired by the SOMACIS team. An important result made possible also thanks to investments equal to 15% of the company turnover made through the years, investments which have been reconfirmed for the three-year period 2005-2007.
The work of analysis and research, undertaken within the company, is focused on printed circuit board and all of the phases of production which make up pcb: chemical research, chemical-physics, electrical, analytical testing of the material, thermo-mechanical analysis, printed circuit quality and safety management and control, supply evaluation systems, visual checks etc. However, research is not only limited to the world of printed circuit boards but ventures into a multitude of collateral fields. Notably, because of the interest it holds for the world of electronics, the study and analysis of new generation materials.
With this new important achievement, SOMACIS pcb industries intends on becoming a strategic interlocutor for those who operate within the areas of research and innovation, whether they be organisations or companies in the private or the public sector.
Convinced that research and innovation have, and will continue to have, a key role in a market which is radically and rapidly changing and that the long term vision of advancing research within its sector is absolutely necessary, SOMACIS is simply playing its part in all of this.
