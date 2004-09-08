Philips and Avnet to expand distribution agreement

Avnet Electronics Marketing today announced that its pan-European distribution agreement with Philips will be expanded to include WBC - The Contributor(r) - as a second Avnet franchise.

The new agreement should be complete and effective on October 1. WBC will serve as distributor and technical consultant for Philips' wide portfolio of semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, standard and specialty logic devices; discrete semiconductors; and analog and mixed-signal products. WBC will put significant emphasis on major growth opportunities in application areas such as industrial web servers, automotive, convergence and connectivity. Target markets will also be in the area of consumer/multimedia, telemetry, security and identification technologies.