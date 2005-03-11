Hallberg-Sekrom with complete responsibility at Tarkon

Earlier this week Evertiq reported about Hallberg-Sekrom wich where moving parts of it's operations to it's Estonian subsidiary Tarkon. Hallberg-Sekron will now strengthen it's position in Estonia and can now offer a complete supply chain solution to it's customers.

Tarkon Manager Ove Karlsson said in a telephone interview that Hallberg-Sekron has taken a complete responsibility for it's customers at Tarkon. Not just the production in located there but also administration, purchasing, procurement etc. The total supply chain is represented at the Tarkon site. It has been discovered by the company that even the administrative operations tends to be cheaper in Estonia. The simplier jobs has been moved to the Estonian unit where companies such as Ericsson, ABB, Atlas Copco etc. has chosen to put their production, but the complicated and high tech jobs will still be produced and developed at the company's Swedish site in Täby outside of Stockholm.