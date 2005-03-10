Circatex to offer new services

UK based PCB maker Circatex has released new services to provide quick turnaround production and ramp-up alternatives with high-volume manufacturer partners.

Circatex's Fastrax service aims to provide a complete solution for high tech start-up jobs. Circatex aims to provide a quick turnaround service with rapid lead-times even on very complex multilayers. When production reaches higher-volume stages Circatex uses their high-volume experience to help the customer to choose a good provider of high volume production.



Recently Circatex also launched Circaflex, a service that provides high-end flex-rigid production. Circatex can now offer production of flex-rigids with the latest technology and for demanding environments.



“Circatex has a premium pedigree for mass-production of high layer count multi-layer PCBs, and we have used our expertise in this field to identify secure, high quality partners in lower cost regions. Our focus on service can now be complemented with high-volume supply. Our customers interact directly with our team in the UK and benefit from so many advantages over dealing direct with the Far East. Circatex services the Customer with technical support, quality review, DFM at customer sites, UK volume manufacturing capability in 5-days in the case of urgent requirements", said Mark Beesley, managing director Circatex Group.