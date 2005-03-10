UK CEMs have to fill staff from other countries

Leicestershire-based contract manufacturer Datalink Electronics pointed at shortages of skilled staff in the UK when they recruited two new employees from Poland.

Datalink Director Ian Wilson said:“Datalink has had problems recruiting skilled staff from this country. The telecoms industry made many workers redundant in the 1990s so many skilled technicians either retrained or settled abroad, leaving a skills gap in the UK and the Midlands in particular". He added: “Our two new starters have a very specialised set of skills and we just couldn’t find qualified people from the UK. We have been looking for surface mount machine operators for some time and when we approached a recruitment agency to help us they suggested we look abroad”.



Datalink has also picked out two students from Loughborough College to give them specialized education and training for Datalink's certain interests.