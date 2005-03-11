Air Liquide, deal with South Korean wafer fab

French gas company Air Liquide has signed a 10 year contract to supply DongbuAnam Semiconductor Inc. at its Bucheon facility 30km from Seoul.

South Korea supports a fast growing wafer fab activity for the electronics industry which is driven by several worldwide leaders in the semiconductors market. With massive investment and highly qualified employees, these wafer fabs produce ready-to-integrate chips for many international groups which manufacture electronic appliances including mobile phones, personal computers, organizers and flat panels.



Manufacturing chips requires a continuous flow of ultra pure nitrogen to prevent oxidation of super sensitive components during the production process.



Air Liquide has signed a 10 year contract to supply DongbuAnam Semiconductor Inc* at its Bucheon facility 30km from Seoul. This foundry was using an on-site nitrogen generator designed and installed by Air Liquide in January 1998 which they were operating. With this new contract, Air Liquide will operate and expand the nitrogen generator in order to produce about 5,000Nm3/Hr of high purity nitrogen to meet the customer’s present and future requirements. Air Liquide will also supply all the liquid gases used in this plant such as oxygen, argon as well as some electronics specialty gases.



With 2,200 employees, Air Liquide Electronics activities recorded sales of 884 million euros in 2004 (10.7% of the Group’s Gas and Services sales). Air Liquide supplies ultra-pure gases, specialty gases, related equipment and customized services. To enhance its proximity to the rising semiconductor market in Asia, the Group has relocated its Electronics management to Tokyo. Founded in 1902, Air Liquide deliver industrial and medical gases and related services. In Korea, Air Liquide and its affiliates serve customers in the Electronics, Industrial Customers and Large Industries segments with total sales in excess of 200 million euros.