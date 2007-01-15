Lloyd Doyle & Sigmatek in agreement

Electronics inspection equipment manufacturer Lloyd Doyle announces a new agency agreement. Sigmatek Corporation will be their new representative in Taiwan.

Sigmatek is a fully integrated supplier of electronics assembly equipment and consumables to Taiwan, China and other regions in Asia. The company services all major electronics facilities, front-end wafer manufacturers, back-end IC packaging assembly houses and SMT manufacturing. Sigmatek's CEO Marco Ma will

be liaising closely with Lloyd Doyle in order to promote the sales of the IBIS range of solder bump inspection systems in this lively market.



Richard Frisk, president of Lloyd Doyle commented "Sigmatek are well respected in the Taiwanese IC substrate market and will provide an ideal partner to promote the IBIS system. 2007 will see a large increase in bumped substrate manufacturing in this region."



The IBIS system uses emerging technology to provide production volume solder bump inspection on the die attach side of chip carriers. It is capable of scanning 3000 devices per hour and reporting on solder bump height, circularity, co-planarity and volume. The system represents a breakthrough in inspecting and measuring bump parameters accurately and at high speed enabling manufacturers to have the capability for 100% inspection of solder bumps on chip carriers rather than only being able to measure them under laboratory conditions.