AMD name new VP of sales

MILANO, AMD today announced it has appointed Alberto Macchi to the position of vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In this new position he reports to Giuliano Meroni, corporate vice president, sales and marketing, EMEA, at AMD.



Macchi, a seasoned semiconductor industry professional, joins AMD from Freescale Semiconductor, where he was vice president and director of sales EMEA. Prior to his position with Freescale, Macchi served as vice president, director of Global Distribution/EMSI Sales for Motorola in Phoenix, Arizona.