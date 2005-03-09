Foxconn strikers won

Taiwanese owned EMS-Provider Foxconn and the Chemical Workers' Union in Finland approved district conciliator's proposal for a settlement.

According to the settlement the plastic industry collective agreement will be applied at least until 30 June 2006. A task force will be established to search for common understanding on what collective agreement will be applied after 30 June 2006. The task force will consist of representatives of the Chemical Workers' Union, the Metalworkers' Union and the two concerned employer associations.



Workers of Foxconn's factory in Lahti, Finland, started the strike on 16th February 2005. By the action they defended their right to apply the plastic industry collective agreement. More than a year ago the employer began its effort to transfer the workers from the plastic industry collective agreement to the so called technology industry collective agreement.



A similar kind of a strike is still going on at Are Oy, where about 230 electricians began on Monday a strike to retain the collective agreement they have had long time.