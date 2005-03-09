Antenova names Nigel Litchfield as new boss

Antenova Ltd, an integrated RF solutions company, has appointed Nigel Litchfield as Chairman of the Board, replacing former chairman Dr Peter Radley. Nokia veteran and former President of Vertu, Litchfield brings with him a strong history of product innovation and international market development to support Antenova’s global strategy.

With more than 14 years of executive and product management experience within Nokia Mobile Phones, Litchfield most recently served as President of Vertu, the wholly owned luxury mobile phone subsidiary of Nokia. He was involved in defining the initial strategy for Vertu to launching the first 2 product ranges and setting up distribution in over 20 countries. Prior to Vertu, he was Senior VP Nokia Mobile Phones responsible for APAC region based in Singapore and Hong Kong, where he established Nokia as the leading brand in Asia. Additional previous roles held were Senior VP Global Product Marketing, MD Nokia Mobile Phones UK and he was a member of the Nokia Mobile Phones Board for over 10 years.