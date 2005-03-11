Green Hills tools chosen by STMicro

Green Hills Software, Inc., a developer of embedded software development tools and royalty-free real-time operating systems, has been chosen as a preferred software development tools partner for STMicroelectronics’ (STM) STR7xx family of 32bit ARM7 based microcontrollers.

Green Hills Software’s MULTI toolchain and velOSity microkernel have been validated on the STR710-EVAL evaluation board and provide powerful support for engineers moving into the 32bit space for the first time. The STR7xx leverages the rich library of peripherals, such as USB and CAN interfaces, that have been developed for and proven in the company’s popular 8bit MCU families.