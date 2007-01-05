Asymtek Ships 1000th Conformal<br>Coating System to Siemens A&D

Asymtek has announces it has sold its 1,000th Century Series conformal coating unit in Europe to Siemens Automation and Drives (A&D), Equipment Plant Erlangen (GWE) in Germany.

Siemens A&D selected the Asymtek system because its patented dispensing technology provides precise, mask free, uniform deposition of conformal coating, which is required for the protection of the electronics of their motion control systems.