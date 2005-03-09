Nokia delivers to Passat's high tech in-car solution

VAG will release it's new Passat model with an exclusive carphone system from Nokia. This is going to be the first factory-fitted carphone system with Bluetooth SIM Access Profile.

"The Nokia PREMIUM handset integration product surely marks a milestone in our longstanding cooperation with Nokia Automotive. The Volkswagen Passat can now offer a factory-fitted automotive communication solution that could not be more convenient and which meets the needs of even the most demanding automotive communications user", comments Dr. Karsten Michels, Director Infotainment of Volkswagen AG.