Next generation<br>development environment

Accelerated Technology, the Embedded Systems Division of Mentor Graphics Corporation, today announced its Nucleus EDGE software development environment based on Eclipse, the open platform rapidly emerging as a standard for the embedded systems industry.

The Nucleus EDGE software provides developers with a new, embedded tool suite under Eclipse, that allows them to build, compile, debug and deploy their embedded applications more quickly and easily.



The Nucleus EDGE environment provides a suite of plug-ins to Eclipse. The Nucleus EDGE environment gives embedded developers tighter tool integration, total control over the quality and stability of their applications, full control of release cycles, shorter learning curves and a common platform with desktop tools.



The Nucleus EDGE software contains a project manager, with an editor and builder, that helps users automate their build process. Developers can set up one or more build environments by specifying the compiler and build options, giving total control over multiple projects and allowing for quick and easy revisions of their embedded systems.



"Embedded developers are quickly embracing Eclipse as the open platform of choice," said Robert Day, director of marketing, Accelerated Technology Division, Mentor Graphics. "The use of Eclipse with the advanced Nucleus EDGE software environment provides the best in terms of embedded technology, support and flexibility for our customers and the growing embedded market."



The first release of the Nucleus EDGE software is for the ARM7, ARM9 and XScale processor cores on Windows. The Nucleus EDGE software initially supports the ARM GNU, RedHat GNU and ARM RealView C and C++ compilers. MinGW, a compiler for Windows, is also provided for use with the host-based debugging feature, giving basic prototyping of applications on Windows.