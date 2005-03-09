TV tube maker to continue operations

Latvia-based Ekranas AB, which manages a quarter of the European TV tubes market, received more new orders and therefore it will not stop production.

Earlier, due to the continuing stagnation in consumption of electronic devices in the European market, the company had intended to suspend production for a week and provide annual vacation for 3.7 thousand employees. The management of Ekranas AB reacted to the general market tendencies quickly and with flexibility, and abandoned the earlier declared plans. The assembling process is continuing as usual.



"Markets responded to the announcements of the West European TV manufacturers about bringing the companies to a stop or closure, whereas the clients of Ekranas AB placed more offers to buy the TV tubes of our production" reported Eimutis Zvybas, Managing director of Ekranas AB .



AB EKRANAS is the only manufacturer of TV tubes in the Baltic States, producing small and medium size colour ones. 80% of EKRANAS production is exported. 25% of the European market of small and medium size TV tubes are occupied by AB EKRANAS.