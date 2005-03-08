Datalink enters joint venture

UK-based EMS-Provider Datalink Electronics has entered into a joint venture to develop an innovative signature verification device.

The deal sees the creation of a company called Sign Assured Ltd, which will develop, manufacture and market the signature verification device using intellectual property from Rolls-Royce and Datalink’s research, development and manufacturing resources.



Datalink has a 25 per cent stake in Sign Assured alongside Rolls-Royce and private investors Charlie Ding and Professor David Auckland, both from Manchester University. Another investor, Tony Endfield, managing director of leading housewares company Rayware, brings over 25 years’ sales and marketing experience.



There are a number of markets for the signature verification device. Companies who require employees to clock on and off will find it useful as it removes the ability of a colleague to clock someone else in. Building security is another area of interest and financial institutions may use the system when dealing with internal transfers. The technology could eventually be used to supplement chip and PIN security for credit and debit cards.



Professor Auckland and Charlie Ding will be chairman and managing director of Sign Assured respectively. Mr Ding will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the company. He said, “I will be developing the business and helping Datalink to specify the end product. The device will be very flexible, being suitable for many applications without the need for major changes to the technology.”