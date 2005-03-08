Rimaster in joint venture with Walter

Rimaster AB has through the subsidiary in Poland signed a joint venture with the German Walter Automobiltechnik GmbH in purpose to establish mechanics production in Poland.

Walter Automobiltechnik GmbH has a research and production unit in Berlin wich has, for several years, provided mechanics products primarily to the automotive industry.



To continually meet the high set demands partly within the automotive industry, Walter Automobiltechnik has chosen to establish operations in Poland together with Rimaster and thereby moves a part of it's German operations. The new Polish operations will be located in close connection to Rimaster's production in Czaplinek, in the North West of Poland.



The new unit will primarily be focusing on manual- and automized welding, treatment and assembling of mechanical products.



The new company will be owned to 80% by Walter Automobiltechnik, 15 % by Rimaster and by 5% of the appointed CEO.