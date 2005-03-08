Scanditron to distribute JOT Automation

Elektrobit Automation Ltd. has choosed Scanditron Sweden to distribute it's JOT Automation material handling- and material processing equipment in Sweden.

"Scanditron with it's wide experience of the Swedish electronics industry is the natural choice as distributor for us", said Tuomo Rekilä, VP of Elektrobit Sales Automation Solutions and Testing Business Units.



Göran Johansson, CEO for Scanditron in Sweden, adds, "We are very happy to be able to complement our product range with JOT Automation's high class equipment wich gives us the ability to provide to our customers complete production solutions for circuit board production".