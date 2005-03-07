VectorGuard selected for IPC’s Innovative Technology Showcase

DEK's VectorGuard was selected by the IPC (Association Connecting Electronics Industries) as one of six products from a pool of 36 entries as a truly innovative technology.

The judging criteria was very tough and products had to represent new or emerging technologies that provide real, relevant value to the electronics manufacturing supply chain. VectorGuard was highlighted in a special display on the APEX show floor, which was easily accessible to show attendees and exhibitors.



DEK’s VectorGuard frameless stencil system enhances user-friendliness, handling, storage and turnaround time for users of frame-mount stencils. The extruded aluminum safety edges and plastic corner pieces of each stencil are easy to remove for recycling, making VectorGuard an environmentally friendly solution. The foils are also easy to mount and dismount from the new VectorGuard frame without using special equipment. Unlike other frame mounted systems which often lose tension over time, VectorGuard’s unique design assures that uniform tension will be maintained for the life of the product. The VectorGuard system now also provides an adhesive printing solution with VectorGuard PumpPrint™ stencils and an electroform offering will soon be available as well. So, a one-time investment in the frame can accommodate a variety of different foils for various stencil applications.



In addition to being acknowledged by the IPC, DEK’s VectorGuard stencil technology was also awarded with SMT magazine’s prestigious Vision Award, which recognizes new products for their innovativeness, cost-effectiveness, throughput enhancing capabilities, ease of use and environmental responsibility.