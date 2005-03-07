Nokia sign deal in Hungary

Nokia will expand and upgrade network to EDGE in Budapest and provide 3G core for the entire country.

Nokia and Hungarian operator Pannon GSM have signed an agreement for the expansion of Pannon's GSM network and upgrade to EDGE in greater Budapest, as well as deployment of a Nokia WCDMA 3G circuit-switched core network for nationwide service. In addition, Nokia is providing a turnkey network implementation plus an extensive range of services.



Under this extension of an existing agreement, Nokia will supply the complete range of network equipment to upgrade Pannon's network to EDGE in Budapest, providing subscribers in the Hungarian capital with 3G-type of services and improved quality for 2G services. Deliveries have already begun, and EDGE-based wireless broadband services have just been launched recently in Hungary.



In addition to the EDGE and 3G core systems, Nokia will provide a comprehensive range of services including turnkey network implementation, network performance verification and care services to help Pannon maximize its operating efficiency and add value to its business case. The services will be provided using Nokia NetAct (TM), the only fully featured, multi-vendor, multi-technology operations support system on a single platform.