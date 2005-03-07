EMS Turnaround in 2004

According to research firm iSuppli 2004 showed signs that indicated on a turnaround in the contract manufacturing. The total sales in the EMS industry rose by 15.8 %, compared to 2003, to $116.5 billion.

EMS industry showed a strong recovery in 2004. That combined with the ODM industry's improved growth in 2004 indicates a turnaround in the contract manufacturing business. iSuppli forecasts the overall revenue(for i.e. the ODM- and EMS markets) to reach $298.4 billion in 2008.





