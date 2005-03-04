Hansatech first DEK Interactiv user

DEK has announced its first customer for DEK Interactiv™ online support services, which use the full power of Internet-based communications to enable predictive maintenance, allow software upgrades to be downloaded instantly, and permit rich online technical support and customer training.

Hansatech, a UK-based prototype to full production manufacturing services specialist, will initially use the service to keep its new Interactiv-enabled Europa machine configured for the latest capabilities, enhance staff training for new processes, and automatically apply the latest machine upgrades.



Steve Deighton, Machine Support manager at Hansatech’s plant in Poole, Dorset, where the first Interactiv services are being used, said, “We have already used Interactiv to communicate directly with the DEK service control centre from the factory floor. Key staff will soon receive interactive training, over the Internet, without having to leave the site.”



Hansatech, which also operates facilities in King’s Lynn and Cambridge, builds high-value assemblies for prototype, first article build and full production purposes. Already a DEK customer, the company installed the DEK Europa printer in late 2004 to enhance assembly capability for advanced processes and components including 0201s and CSPs. The Europa is an Interactiv-ready machine, and this played a significant role in the decision making process, according to DEK UK sales manager Darren Brown. “The support services we can now deliver via DEK Interactiv will maximise the power of Europa, which is one of our most accurate and advanced machines for SMT pre-placement. Hansatech will also gain additional value in the future, as the range of Interactiv services continues to expand with the capabilities of the Internet,” he said.