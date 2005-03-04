Ascom to build airport parking system

Swiss-based Ascom AG wins system contract for Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. The system includes failsafe network architecture, dual-redundancy of the central management system, license plate recognition, and parking space guidance system.

The City of Atlanta signed a contract of about USD 21.7 million to the joint venture team of Ascom and Carter Brothers for a new Parking and Ground Transportation Solution at the busiest airport in the world, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International. Thereby, Ascom is responsible for the parking system (USD 13 million) and Carter Brothers for the construction (USD 8.7 million).



Ascom Transport Revenue is the industry leader in USA for major Airport Parking Solutions with installations at over 40% of the US’s busiest 25 airports. The specifications of this particular project required a proven technology track record in parking systems integration along with a strong customer reference base. ”The award of this contract is a testimony to Ascom’s track record regarding sophisticated solutions, the depth of our team and the strength of our customer base” says Ascom’s Managing Director of Parking Systems, Peter Sands.



The contract with the City of Atlanta is worth about USD 13 million to Ascom and will roll-out over a 15 month period including over 100 lane terminals, 36 Pay-on-Foot terminals, valet parking solution, way-finding system, 6 servers providing redundancy and 10 workstations with Ascom’s industry leading back-office ”Parking Access Revenue Control Management System” (PARCS).



Ascom has been the incumbent supplier and maintainer of the Parking Control System at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport since 1980.