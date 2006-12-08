Nearly 20% improved operating profit for Farnell

Premier Farnell increased its revenues by 7,5% to reach £207.5 million in the third quarter. Operating profit was improved by 19.9% to reach £20.5 million in the third quarter.

For the nine-month period ending on October 31st Premier Farnell increased its revenues by 9.5% to reach £628.9 million. Farnell's operating profit for this period increased by 21.4% to reach £62.3 million.



“Q3 was an exciting period for Premier Farnell which saw us announce our strategic review plans and deliver another quarter of good financial results, with strong operational gearing right across the Group. This outcome provides a platform for further growth in the fourth quarter against last year and to deliver our full year expectations. Looking forward, I believe Premier Farnell is well placed to provide first class differentiated service for customers and supplier partners, as well as deliver value for shareholders", Harriet Green, Farnell's Group Chief Executive commented.