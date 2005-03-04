“Teradyne to exit PCB Business”

According to Forbes, Terradyne plans to increase its outsourcing to EMS-providers Solectron and Celestica.

Pricing pressures will push the company out of the PCB-business which could provide a windfall for Sanmina-SCI, a strong backplane competitor, according to Credit Suisse First Boston. Competition from Asian producers building a higher technology PCB is brutal, Terradyne indicates. Teradyne plans to nearly double its outsourcing of its semiconductor and board testing businesses.