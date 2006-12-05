Finnish PCB provider's equipment up for auction

The Finnish PCB maker Scanpiiri that for about a month ago were taken into liquidation is today selling out its equipment in an auction.

The Finnish PCB maker Scanpiiri were taken into liquidation for about one month ago and today will the bankrupt PCB maker's equipment be available at an online web auction through Henry Butcher. Among the available machines and equipment the following list is available for bidding:



• Granthorps and Holmstrands Plating Lines (2002)

• Occleppo & Holmstrands Wet Process Lines(up to 2002)

• Pluritec, Excellon & Schmoll Drilling & Routing(up to 2000)

• Print Process De Pinning and Rivetting (up to 2000)

• Inspection and Test (up to 2003)

• Lohre & Hermann Scoring

• Ellega Water Treatment System (2003)

• Press Systems, HASL Line, Silk Screen Printing