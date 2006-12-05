Magna Donnelly Electronics<br>to close Irish plant

280 jobs will be removed when US based automotive electronics maker Magna Donnelly Electronics plans to close its plant in Naas, Ireland during next year.

Magna manufactures sensors, electronics and cameras aimed at ensuring safety for motors at the plant.



Magna said it has sustained heavy losses due to increased competition and high costs in Ireland. Management will now focus on a smooth transition of current business to other Magna Donnelly facilities in Europe and the US, while at the same time providing assistance to employees as they seek new employment opportunities.



The company had been a major employer in the Kildare region for almost 40 years.

Magna has more than 84,000 employees in 228 manufacturing operations and 64 product development and engineering centers in 23 countries.

