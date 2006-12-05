Electronics Production | December 05, 2006
Semiconductor makers top-25
After years of coming close to breaking into the top-10 global semiconductor rankings, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Hynix Semiconductor Inc. finally hit the big time in 2006, according to a preliminary ranking from iSuppli Corp.
AMD's semiconductor revenue is expected to explode by a stunning 90 percent in 2006, which will cause the company's ranking to jump eight places, making it the world's seventh-largest chip maker for the year. Hynix is set to achieve an impressive 32.5 percent increase in revenue, pushing its ranking up three positions to take the No. 8 position in 2006.
The table below presents iSuppli's preliminary ranking of the world's top-25 semiconductor suppliers in 2006.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) acquired ATI Technologies in 2006. AMD revenue for 2006 includes ATI Technologies revenue for the full year of 2006.
Qimonda was formed in 2006 from a spinout of the memory division of Infineon. Revenue for both companies is separated for the full year of 2006.
"This marks the first time in the six years iSuppli has been compiling annual semiconductor rankings that AMD and Hynix have rated among the top 10," said Dale Ford, vice president, market intelligence services for iSuppli. "This is an impressive accomplishment for both companies."
The strong performance of the two companies comes amid renewed strength in worldwide semiconductor sales for the year. iSuppli's revised estimate for semiconductor sales in 2006 foresees revenue of $258.5 billion, up 9 percent from $237.3 billion in 2005. iSuppli previously
forecasted 7.8 percent growth for the year.
AMD's revenues in 2006 are expected to increase to $7.5 billion, up $3.6 billion from $3.9 billion in 2005.
AMD's rapid rise in revenue this year is due to strong growth in its microprocessor sales, combined with its acquisition of graphics chip maker ATI Technologies in October. U.S.-based AMD is expected to achieve approximately 37.5 percent growth in its microprocessor revenue in 2006
on the strength of its highly popular dual-core products.
However, the addition of ATI's revenue was a more significant factor behind AMD's near-doubling in sales for the year.
There's a certain poetic justice to the ATI acquisition boosting AMD into iSuppli's top-10 ranks in 2006; AMD in 2005 just missed making the top-10 due to the sale of its Spansion flash-memory division. This caused AMD's ranking to drop to 15th in 2005, compared to eighth place if the company had not sold Spansion during the year.
South-Korean pure-play memory chip maker Hynix in 2006 achieved semiconductor revenue of $7.4 billion, up $1.8 billion from $5.6 billion in 2005, driven by surging sales of its lines of DRAM and NAND-type flash memory. iSuppli projects Hynix's DRAM revenue will grow by $1.1billion in 2006 and its NAND flash revenue will rise by $770 million.
In comparison, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., the world's leading supplier of memory chips, is expected to see its memory revenue increase by a smaller amount in 2006, at a $1.77 billion rise.
"Hynix's achievement of surpassing the much-larger Samsung in terms of dollar growth in memory chip revenue in 2006 represents a considerable accomplishment," Ford said.
Seven of the top-10 semiconductor suppliers in 2006 will achieve revenue growth in excess of the overall industry projected growth of 9 percent. Texas Instruments Inc. of the United States stands out with projected revenue growth of 19.4 percent in 2006, the third highest rate of expansion among the top-10 suppliers after AMD and Hynix. The company continues to benefit from its dominant position in mobile-phone silicon.
Beyond AMD and Hynix, four other companies among the top-25 semiconductor suppliers will achieve growth greater than 25 percent in 2006: communications chip specialists Qualcomm and Broadcom, and memory suppliers Elpida and Spansion. This reflects broad strength for the wireless and memory chip markets in 2006.
Japanese pure-play DRAM supplier Elpida is expected to leap to No. 20 in the rankings in 2006, up from 28 in 2005. Elpida's revenue will increase by $1.6 billion for the year, representing nearly 89 percent growth.
Infineon Technologies AG of Germany dropped out of the top-10 rankings in 2006 due to the spin-off of its memory business, now called Qimonda AG. If Infineon and Qimonda had not been split in 2006, the combined company would have seen its revenue grow by 29.5 percent and it would have moved to fourth place, up from sixth in 2005. As separate companies, Qimonda is projected to rank No. 12 and Infineon 14th in 2006.
Intel Corp., Renesas Technology and NEC are the only semiconductor companies among 2005's top 10 to see their revenues decline in 2006. NEC will drop out of the top 10 due to its expected annual revenue decline of 0.2 percent.
Following a year of outstanding growth in 2005, Intel is projected to see its revenue decline by 11.6 percent in 2006. Intel's 2006 revenue decline is driven primarily by its falling revenue in microprocessors and NOR-type flash memory. The company's divestiture of its XScale mobile-phone semiconductor business to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. this year had a relatively minor impact on its revenue compared to its travails in microprocessors and NOR.
Intel's revenue decline will leave the company with its lowest share of the market since before 2000, at 12.1 percent.
iSuppli projects that the global semiconductor market will grow by 9 percent in 2006 based on iSuppli's quarterly semiconductor market share research of 110 leading semiconductor suppliers. Memory chips are driving the growth of the industry with projected annual growth of 21.5 percent for the year. DRAM is the key factor propelling memory IC revenue expansion in 2006 with forecasted growth of 32 percent.
In contrast, microcomponents represent the only major semiconductor category that will see a revenue decline in 2006, with a drop of 0.3 percent.
Microprocessor revenues will decline by 6.6 percent for the year due to aggressive market-share battles that are driving down prices. However, sales revenue for digital signal processors will rise by 6.6 percent for the year.
The table below presents iSuppli's preliminary ranking of the world's top-25 semiconductor suppliers in 2006.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) acquired ATI Technologies in 2006. AMD revenue for 2006 includes ATI Technologies revenue for the full year of 2006.
Qimonda was formed in 2006 from a spinout of the memory division of Infineon. Revenue for both companies is separated for the full year of 2006.
"This marks the first time in the six years iSuppli has been compiling annual semiconductor rankings that AMD and Hynix have rated among the top 10," said Dale Ford, vice president, market intelligence services for iSuppli. "This is an impressive accomplishment for both companies."
The strong performance of the two companies comes amid renewed strength in worldwide semiconductor sales for the year. iSuppli's revised estimate for semiconductor sales in 2006 foresees revenue of $258.5 billion, up 9 percent from $237.3 billion in 2005. iSuppli previously
forecasted 7.8 percent growth for the year.
AMD's revenues in 2006 are expected to increase to $7.5 billion, up $3.6 billion from $3.9 billion in 2005.
AMD's rapid rise in revenue this year is due to strong growth in its microprocessor sales, combined with its acquisition of graphics chip maker ATI Technologies in October. U.S.-based AMD is expected to achieve approximately 37.5 percent growth in its microprocessor revenue in 2006
on the strength of its highly popular dual-core products.
However, the addition of ATI's revenue was a more significant factor behind AMD's near-doubling in sales for the year.
There's a certain poetic justice to the ATI acquisition boosting AMD into iSuppli's top-10 ranks in 2006; AMD in 2005 just missed making the top-10 due to the sale of its Spansion flash-memory division. This caused AMD's ranking to drop to 15th in 2005, compared to eighth place if the company had not sold Spansion during the year.
South-Korean pure-play memory chip maker Hynix in 2006 achieved semiconductor revenue of $7.4 billion, up $1.8 billion from $5.6 billion in 2005, driven by surging sales of its lines of DRAM and NAND-type flash memory. iSuppli projects Hynix's DRAM revenue will grow by $1.1billion in 2006 and its NAND flash revenue will rise by $770 million.
In comparison, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., the world's leading supplier of memory chips, is expected to see its memory revenue increase by a smaller amount in 2006, at a $1.77 billion rise.
"Hynix's achievement of surpassing the much-larger Samsung in terms of dollar growth in memory chip revenue in 2006 represents a considerable accomplishment," Ford said.
Seven of the top-10 semiconductor suppliers in 2006 will achieve revenue growth in excess of the overall industry projected growth of 9 percent. Texas Instruments Inc. of the United States stands out with projected revenue growth of 19.4 percent in 2006, the third highest rate of expansion among the top-10 suppliers after AMD and Hynix. The company continues to benefit from its dominant position in mobile-phone silicon.
Beyond AMD and Hynix, four other companies among the top-25 semiconductor suppliers will achieve growth greater than 25 percent in 2006: communications chip specialists Qualcomm and Broadcom, and memory suppliers Elpida and Spansion. This reflects broad strength for the wireless and memory chip markets in 2006.
Japanese pure-play DRAM supplier Elpida is expected to leap to No. 20 in the rankings in 2006, up from 28 in 2005. Elpida's revenue will increase by $1.6 billion for the year, representing nearly 89 percent growth.
Infineon Technologies AG of Germany dropped out of the top-10 rankings in 2006 due to the spin-off of its memory business, now called Qimonda AG. If Infineon and Qimonda had not been split in 2006, the combined company would have seen its revenue grow by 29.5 percent and it would have moved to fourth place, up from sixth in 2005. As separate companies, Qimonda is projected to rank No. 12 and Infineon 14th in 2006.
Intel Corp., Renesas Technology and NEC are the only semiconductor companies among 2005's top 10 to see their revenues decline in 2006. NEC will drop out of the top 10 due to its expected annual revenue decline of 0.2 percent.
Following a year of outstanding growth in 2005, Intel is projected to see its revenue decline by 11.6 percent in 2006. Intel's 2006 revenue decline is driven primarily by its falling revenue in microprocessors and NOR-type flash memory. The company's divestiture of its XScale mobile-phone semiconductor business to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. this year had a relatively minor impact on its revenue compared to its travails in microprocessors and NOR.
Intel's revenue decline will leave the company with its lowest share of the market since before 2000, at 12.1 percent.
iSuppli projects that the global semiconductor market will grow by 9 percent in 2006 based on iSuppli's quarterly semiconductor market share research of 110 leading semiconductor suppliers. Memory chips are driving the growth of the industry with projected annual growth of 21.5 percent for the year. DRAM is the key factor propelling memory IC revenue expansion in 2006 with forecasted growth of 32 percent.
In contrast, microcomponents represent the only major semiconductor category that will see a revenue decline in 2006, with a drop of 0.3 percent.
Microprocessor revenues will decline by 6.6 percent for the year due to aggressive market-share battles that are driving down prices. However, sales revenue for digital signal processors will rise by 6.6 percent for the year.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments