Echelon awards EBV Elektronik

Echelon a producer of device networking technology for automation systems, has awarded pan-European Semiconductor Specialist EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, "World-Wide Distributor of the Year 2004".

The award has been presented in recognition of EBV's sales performance as well as its success in product design.



"EBV provides exceptional technical skills and design-in capabilities to the LonWorks (Local Operating Newtorks) market in addition to being a superbly run operation," said Mark B.M. Ossel Vice-President & General Manager Echelon Europe, Middle-East & Africa. "Its expertise and design-in support capabilities help clients bring products to market faster and at lower cost.

When combining their technical and operational capabilities with a network of offices that keeps EBV close to its clients, you have what we've always known, and now have officially recognized – EBV is a great partner and distributor."



Echelon's state of the art products are found in control networks everywhere, from Industrial automation and building control to management, home automation, and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems).