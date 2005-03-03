Zuken enhances US structure

Customized engineering solutions and EDA vendor, Zuken, has enhanced its organization to bolster US management, while providing closer ties to its extensive engineering resources of nearly 1000 employees in Europe and Japan.

In a strategic move to strengthen their position, Zuken has appointed Tony Battaglia as VP of Sales for the Americas. Mr. Battaglia is an experienced manager of both direct and indirect sales channels in high technology industries. His professional experience includes senior sales and management roles with Genrad and Teradyne. He has a BS in Business Administration from the University of Texas in Dallas and an MBA in Marketing from the University of North Texas.



To further develop and improve service levels for maintenance customers, Mike Petersen has moved to the newly created position of Senior Systems Engineer and will work closely with existing customers to ensure a continuing high level of satisfaction. At the same time Mark Geise makes an internal move from Sr. Applications Engineer to become VP of Customer Support.



Maximizing resource utilization by working closely with other global divisions is high on the agenda for Zuken in 2005. VP of Systems Engineering, Kent McLeroth, now has the support of additional resident engineers in helping customers improve business processes and system integrations. In addition, enhanced support for the CADSTAR desktop PCB design solution has been developed though the value added reseller (VAR) channel.



Zuken has also re-affirmed its commitment to the VISULA printed circuit board design suite with a recent package of enhancements, while continuing to offer comprehensive support for those customers choosing to evolve to the flagship CR-5000 tool suite.



This strengthening of the US management team and other changes will enable the company to offer more effective local support to customers while the management team will be able to advise customers on all aspects of Zuken’s offerings - from enterprise-wide EDA solutions to full custom services related to engineering and business processes.