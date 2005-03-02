Nokia sign frame agreement in Poland

Nokia and major Polish operator Polkomtel have signed a frame agreement for the expansion and modernization of Polkomtel's nationwide GSM/EDGE and WCDMA 3G network.

In addition, the agreement includes the Nokia Push to Talk over Cellular solution which offers an easy and instant form of mobile communication to private and business subscribers.



Deliveries begin immediately and the expansion will be rolled-out during 2005. Nokia will provide core and radio access networks for both GSM/EDGE and WCDMA 3G, as well as push to talk (PoC) technology. Nokia will also provide implementation, radio network optimization, 3G technical consultancy, as well as care services and training to maintain the competitiveness of the solution.



Polkomtel S.A. is the operator of Plus GSM digital mobile network, whose major shareholders are: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A., KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., Vodafone Americas Asia Inc. (US) and TDC A/S (Denmark) and Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne.



Polkomtel established itself as a technology leader being the first to commercially launch GPRS and MMS in Poland. It has been the frontrunner in introducing revolutionary tariff plans and products catering to customer needs and is committed to providing a superior mobile experience to its customers. Polkomtel has sustained strong and growing profitability over last few years.



Polkomtel has been a Nokia customer since 1996.