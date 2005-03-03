Hungarian cable plant transformed to shopping center

The real estate assets of disfunct cable manufacturer Magyar Kábelmûvek Rt, in Hungary, have been acquired by an Israeli real estate developer, and Hungarian Sajó Investment Rt.

The assets were sold for EUR 16 million, László Kemenes of Pirelli’s real estate agency CB Richard Ellis told BBJ Online. Sajó is planning to realize a Ft 30 billion residential real estate project on the property it has acquired, while Sybil Holding will reconstruct the 1,600 manufacturing hall and convert it into a shopping center.