Vogt's supervisory<br>board completed

After three members have resigned from the supervisory board at VOGT Electronic GmbH the group is now completed as those three guys now have been replaced.

Hans Fahr, André Bour and Bernhard Herzig have now been presented as new members of the board. The Consultant Fahr was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at IWKA until 2005 and, among others, is now a member of the Supervisory Board of Gerling Industrie Services as well as Vice President of the Industrie- und Handelskammer Karlsruhe, Germany . Bour is Managing Director of the French Beru Eyquem and was previously active with the automobile supplier Elring. Herzig was a Board member at Beru for nine years responsible, among others, for production and logistics. He has been the Managing Director of Weber Hydraulik since 2004.