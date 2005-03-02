Solution contract to Data Respons

Data Respons ASA, Norway, has received a contract for embedded solutions from an important customer in Norway. The contract has a value of NOK 22 million and consists of recurring deliveries of embedded solutions that will be included in the customer’s end-product.

Data Respons will deliver a complete embedded computing platform that is customized by the Data Respons design department. The deliveries will take place in 2005.



”Data Respons was rewarded this contract due to our strong partner relations, our unique embedded competence and our ability to deliver complete solutions”, said Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO at Data Respons ASA. The customer will utilize Data Respons’ strong knowledge on embedded solutions, and will thereby be able to focus on customer-oriented technology, functionality and application software development.



“We are very pleased to be able to deliver solutions to another OEM customer, and this contract is a break-through both with regards to the size of the contract and the short delivery period. We can also foresee additional sales and a long-term partnership with this solution customer”, concludes Ragnvaldsen.