SaabTech to supply Airbus

SaabTech has received an order from Airbus for development, production and support of the High Lift Control & Monitoring System for the A400M military transport aircraft. The contract could be worth 45 MEURO, depending upon the export potential of the A400M Aircraft.

“We are proud of being selected by Airbus to supply the safety critical High-Lift Control & Monitoring System for the A400M and look forward to take part in the project. This shows we are a well established avionics supplier”, says Björn Erman, President of SaabTech.



The development and production will be carried out at SaabTechs office in Jönköping, Sweden, and the first production delivery will take place 2008.



180 A400M aircraft have been ordered to date by seven European nations. Airbus Military, the prime contractor for the A400M, foresees market potential for a further two to three hundred aircraft around the world.



Saab has been a supplier to Airbus since 1997. In November 2004 Saab was awarded a contract for crew entrance doors for A400M making Saab a risk-sharing partner in the A400M program.



SaabTech is a supplier of Avionics and Electronic Warfare Systems on the international market, and a principal supplier to the Gripen fighter. SabTech has a 60-year tradition of developing and integrating avionics for both military and commercial aircraft. The Avionics range includes airborne mission and utility systems, reconnaissance systems and flight control equipment. Key competence areas are safety critical systems and software, modular avionics, video and graphics processing, digital map systems and sensor integration.